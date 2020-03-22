Heinitz: Political conventions should be canceled

For reasons of national security, this year's political conventions should be canceled. Most of our nation's leadership is in the geriatric "most endangered" demographic for COVID-19. It would be foolish for them to be going to convention centers where a few thousand people have been milling around all week. Iran has been decapitating, with at the time of writing, 13 top officials and 11 infected. We don't need decapitation.

This will pose no problem to Republicans since for over 40 years sitting presidents are not to be opposed. Some media event with small watch parties will do nicely.

Democrats, with their Super Delegates and all will have a harder time, but should be able to set up a teleconference by August.

In this State of Emergency we must each do our part not to spread the pestilence, but we must remain calm. At this point panic is more dangerous than the plague itself.

Please remember, wash and sanitize regularly, bow rather than shake hands, and cough into your elbow.

Karl Heinitz, Mount Pleasant

