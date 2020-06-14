Heinitz: Officers should be neutral umpires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The day the militia nut-jobs predicted with fear has finally come!

With the removal of civil police in favor of social workers, mental health specialists and youth enforcement, PC Stormtroopers will walk the streets of America. Maybe. Sort of. Let me explain.

The first thing a good cop has to be is a neutral umpire. He can't be political, or hold somebody's race, religion, anything at all against them. These new organs of law enforcement are revolutionary, so bent out of the box.

The Milgram torture experiment showed that almost anybody can be turned into a monster by authority figures. Now take law enforcers who haven't got their moral compass independently set yet, youths. The enforcement arm of the new policing design is capable of literally every atrocity, as their 20th century counter parts did them.

Social workers and mental health professionals are no safer. Throughout the Soviet era it was "crazy" to notice Russia was poor. There are still schools of psychology that say if somebody does not adhere to a certain world view, they should be locked away. I don't like giving such persons First Amendment rights for the mischief they can cause. They should never have policing powers, as they did in the USSR.