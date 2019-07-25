Everybody should be taught to love themselves just as God made them. This is the natural order of things.
However, some are teaching that this is not so, without proper disapproval. The movement for reparations and against "whiteness" is a movement against love.
It tells white people they are no different than King James II who charted the slave ships or President Jackson who stifled the free speech abolitionists and gave birth to the white supremacist wing of the Democratic Party.
Black children should be taught to love themselves and to be their best them, like St. Augustine. Soto, white children should be taught to love themselves and to be their best them, like St. Mother Teresa.
In the appendix to "The Discarded Images," C.S. Lewis shows that there are truths that pass across cultural lines, even between cultures with no knowledge of each other. This he calls the Tau or natural law.
One of these is, "Love your neighbor as yourself." I do my best to love others, therefore I keep the Tau. Those who would punish for that which somebody who looks like a person did come in malice. They must judge as they would be judged or they are breakers of the universal law. That which is Tau, universal and natural law does not allow exceptions.
Karl Heinitz
Mount Pleasant
