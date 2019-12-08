Heinitz: Government becomes the terrorist

Many Democratic candidates have decided it is the Government's business to define what organization gets to be a church by the acceptability, to the DNC, of that church's teachings. Aside from being unconstitutional, this is a terrifying overstep into our most sacred private space.
The government which believes it can dictate your conscience is truly totalitarian. Such governments play fast and loose with reality, and always turn on their own.
There was a man named Lavrentiy Beria, who sniffed out those disloyal to the Soviet Union. Then, one day, my Russian History professor received a package from Moscow informing him that his Soviet Encyclopedia had a misprint in the B volume. There was no such person as Lavrentiy Beria. The package had glue, a razor blade, and an article on the Bering Straits that was always meant to have been there. Sorry.
The Roman Catholic Church, and any other that is not perfectly in line with the DNC, may soon have to treat church doctrine like the USSR treated history, or be punished.
There are religions, and even "Christian" denominations in this country I think add nothing to our civilization. However, I absolutely defend their Constitutional right to be wrong. We can, and have, stopped religious terrorists. But, when the government becomes the terrorist only Civil War can stop it. The last one cost over 600,000 lives in an age of one shot rifle muskets.
Karl Heinitz, Mt. Pleasant