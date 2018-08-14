The media has gone a bit nuts over a 3D printable gun called The Liberator. The MSM consensus is that great evil will come to the land if knowledge of how to create these eldritch devices is not suppressed.
The thing is, 100,000 copies of the software for making The Liberator got out in 2012. Thus, we can deduce that every technologically inclined terrorist or gangster who wants one has one.
There are also cries that terrorists will use this one shotgun. The bullets will still set off metal detectors. Also, terrorist have taken up knives lately. Remember the 911 hijackers had box cutters. Amazon has 110 listed under ceramic + knife.
It is legal to make personal use firearms. Google lists 10,900,000 hits for gun kits. All freeing up the knowledge of the Liberator does is make it easier for amature gunsmiths to make a gun that self destructs.
After educating myself, I would almost think this was an attempt to censor the internet. However, the people screaming loudest seem pathologically afraid of armed American citizens. We must tune out, and come November, vote out, these hysterics. We can't have politicians who freak every time an American exercises their rights under the Constitution said politicians are sworn to uphold.
Karl Heinitz
Mount Pleasant
