With few exceptions, the following are the rule of the land:
- At 18, an American proceeds before the bar of the law as a full adult.
- A person needs to be 18 years of age to buy real estate or enter into a rental agreement.
- Child work laws are in effect until age 18.
- The marriage age, without parental consent, and age of carnal consent are 18.
- And, the age of selective service (draft) is 18.
Therefore, when the voting age was lowered to 18, it was a recognition that an 18-year-old was an adult fully participating in society. They could go fight in Vietnam, or get a job and start raising a family. Thus, such active citizens deserved the fullest right of a American citizen, electoral franchise. In the last 48 years, the length of maturation has, for the most part, greatly increased.
Several leading Democrats, including presidential candidates, have called for the enfranchisement of 16-year-olds. 16-year-olds are "minors" and "juveniles." As such, it is assumed they are not competent to make up their minds in a rational way. They are protected from the results of that shortfall, by such things as a juvenile justice system. Thus, they have none of the above enumerated rights and responsibilities.
I refuse to speculate as to the motivation for such an illogical proposal as to give the vote those who, by common sense and even law, are unprepared use it wisely.
Karl Heinitz
Mount Pleasant
16 year old's have no skin in the game - lowering the age is ludicrous. If you want this, vote Dem, they are so out there, it is really scary.
It is a pure power ploy for votes from the indoctrinated youth in the liberal socialist educational system....Why do you think liberal communist have brainwashed all our kids for the past 30 years...it is now time for the feel good radical try to get children to vote!! It is a strategic push from the radicals...what else do you expect...they want prisoners to vote...illegals to vote...The lefty loons have lost a large majority of the Black vote as they are "WOKE" to the lies of the past 50 years from demoncrats... so the now identified socialist/communist demoncrats party is fully exposed for what they are..Anti American...and against the rights of free people who believe in the constitution...and Bill of Rights..
Interesting that, according to leadership of the Democrats, an 18 year-old is not mature enough to responsibly own a gun (they want to raise that to 21), they are not mature enough to be responsible for procuring their own health insurance (the affordable care act says 26 year-olds must be allowed on their parent's insurance) but, 16 year-olds are responsible enough to vote. Just a little inconsistent in my opinion.
