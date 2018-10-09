There is a lot of bad blood and absolutism going around. That doesn't work well with our political system.
We have a Republican Democracy. That means a whole bunch of people get together to hire somebody to run the place mostly the way we want it to be run.
It's like getting one pizza for a bunch of people. I've never seen more than two or three people perfectly happy with one set of toppings. Somebody has to compromise. And these days the other table isn't even serving pizza. Not even pineapple flat bread which isn't pizza.
Same way with politics. If you lean a little right just forget the minutia. All Republicans have a pizza with Foxcom, The Ryan Tax Break, 3 percent unemployment and 4.1 percent growth on it. Democrats offer a salad of giving socialism a try, and impeaching Trump.
Chow down on a Pizza of economic growth, or have a delightful salad of tossed You-Know-Who. If you don't vote you may get served a dish you don't want. There could be Rutabaga in that salad. God hid those for a reason.
Karl Heinitz, Mount Pleasant
