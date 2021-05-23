Heieren: You have to be a good employer

I read in the paper that employers can't find workers.

I am working, but it is tough because employers don't pay enough. Cost of living is so high. Rich keep getting richer and the poor get poorer.

One thing about employers, they blame the workers most of the time, but it starts from the top. If you want good employees, you have to be a good employer.

I am 55 years old and been able to find a good employer. Mandatory overtime and points for not coming to work. Employers need to learn how to work with their employees instead of always finding ways to punish them.

Employers say they care about their customers but truly if they did, they would care about their employees and more then likely they wouldn't have problems finding good workers and employees would want to stay.

What I have experienced in every place I have worked is a revolving door. I am an outspoken person and because of it, I had one employee make up lies to get rid of me. I hope employers who read this think about and change how they treat their employees.

Try to put yourself in their shoes for a moment and help them.

Jamie Heieren, Racine

