 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heieren: You have to be a good employer
0 comments

Heieren: You have to be a good employer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I read in the paper that employers can't find workers.

I am working, but it is tough because employers don't pay enough. Cost of living is so high. Rich keep getting richer and the poor get poorer.

One thing about employers, they blame the workers most of the time, but it starts from the top. If you want good employees, you have to be a good employer.

I am 55 years old and been able to find a good employer. Mandatory overtime and points for not coming to work. Employers need to learn how to work with their employees instead of always finding ways to punish them.

Employers say they care about their customers but truly if they did, they would care about their employees and more then likely they wouldn't have problems finding good workers and employees would want to stay.

What I have experienced in every place I have worked is a revolving door. I am an outspoken person and because of it, I had one employee make up lies to get rid of me. I hope employers who read this think about and change how they treat their employees.

Try to put yourself in their shoes for a moment and help them.

Jamie Heieren, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Giese: Litter bugs

I get around town largely by bicycle and observe literally all kinds of litter. Besides the common litter of bottles, cans, wrappers and groce…

Letters

Fandrei: What is science?

I’ve seen signs and bumper stickers stating, “Science is Real.” It makes me wonder if people understand what science is.

Letters

Cecelia: Dear Tammy Baldwin

On March 31, and again on April 15, I contacted you via your website. I asked for your positions on the For the People Act (HR1/SR1) and, in t…

Letters

Buhler: Lack of leadership

Several months ago I wrote a letter to the editor decrying the fact that neither State Representative Robert Wittke nor the Assembly Speaker R…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News