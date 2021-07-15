Heieren: Treat your employees right

I was thinking I would love to work for an employer who truly cared about their employees. A couple of signs of a bad employer. One mandatory over time. When you have to force people to work that something about the employer. I like spending time with my wife and family don't need to force me. Places I work for that have mandatory overtime the people our miserable. Secondly points for missing work. Life happens so instead of taking it out on everyone find out and work with the people who are having problems. Really care just don't say it show it. A company that is a great company is one that puts their employees first not their customers. If most of your employees hate their employer not their jobs is a miserable place to work and quality is generally not going to be good and customers will be unhappy. Here is a challenge for employees treat your employees like assets and not property. Is this how you treat yourself? Think about and start treating your employees right. Companies don't know what honesty and integrity mean.