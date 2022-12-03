Heieren: Thoughts on abortion

I was reading Ezekiel 24 from the Bible. God was telling Jerusalem what their punishment was going to be for being known as the city of murders. I wonder what the United States punishment is going to be for being a country of murders. In the U.S., we call it abortion.

Let's call it what it is: the murdering of children while they are supposed to be safe in their mother's wombs. As a country, we can stop this. We can repent and turn to Jesus for forgiveness and He will forgive.

To you doctors who perform these murders, the cry of the unborn reach God's ears and He wants you to stop. You mothers, whatever your reason is for allowing this, stop because you are just as guilty of murder as the doctor is. God will not allow this to go on forever. Repent before it is too late. Jesus forgives and heals. There is hope. Just stop and think about what you are about to do. Ending a life before it gets a chance to live is a horrible act, but there is forgiveness in Jesus Christ our Savior. I and your baby plead with you for their life.