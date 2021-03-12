Heieren: Let's talk instead of kill

It is sad to see all of the shootings going on. I just wish people would learn to talk to each other instead of killing each other. We are all sinners. If you think you are better than others you are just fooling yourself. We teach our children that the color of someone's skin doesn't matter. We are all guilty of sin. God forgives through Jesus Christ.

When we do bad it isn't because of the color of skin. Whether we are book smart or have common sense, make right choices or bad ones has nothing to do with the color of our skin. It is because we are sinners. I say let's turn to Jesus Christ and stop hating and forgive each other. Let's love each other and talk things over. Let's stop giving Satan a foothold in our lives and give Jesus first place in our hearts. Not easy but Jesus will help us if we give into him instead of our hateful evil desires. We all struggle with this and if you say you don't you are fooling yourself. Love.