Heieren: I don't understand abortion

My wife and I had our son die in 2006 and even though we were able donate his heart to another baby boy at the time, we miss him very much and it hurts.

I don't understand abortion. Why would a woman want to murder her baby. It is not our place to say when life begins. If you don't want your baby, there are a lot of heterosexual couples that would love to adopt a baby.

No matter your reasons for an abortion, there is forgiveness. In life we all make mistakes, yes some worse than others, but you can be set free from your guilt and be forgiven by Jesus.

All you have to do is cry out to Him for forgiveness. Just tell Him you are sorry and know you have sinned and ask Him to cleanse you from all sin. Tell Him you believe that He died for your sins.

Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved. Words you say are not as important as the condition or your repented heart. He will set you free. What are you waiting for? Freedom of guilt is closer than you think. Jesus loves you and wants to set you free.

Jamie Heieren, Racine

