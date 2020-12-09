 Skip to main content
Heieren: Governments have forgotten their place
I understand what are local, state and federal governments are trying to do, but I think they have forgotten their place.

Our government was not founded to try to control its citizens. We fought for our freedom but for many years they are doing their best to control us. If said to them I am sure they would deny it. They would justify by saying something like we are trying to protect you. Don't you believe it.

If they thought they had a chance right now to take us over they would. They have been over the years trying to weaken us and someday they might succeed. They have tried to take from this country the Christian foundation we were founded on but one thing I know is God can't be stopped or kicked out. When God decides to punish us and I mean really punish us, I hope I am not around.

Jamie Heieren, Racine

