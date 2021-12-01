Heieren: Give people a chance

Here is a thought instead of upping minimum wage have a cost of living wage that will help workers wages keep up with the cost of living. Another thought if my wife could find a place to do her practicum and internship she could be a licensed counselor. She has been trying since 2017. Her gift and talents are being wasted. She wants to help children and women. They say there is a shortage of counselors in Racine so why not help my wife so she can help others. She really wants to help children. I really hope she will get her opportunity. If not what wasted talents. I might be bias but if she gets her chance I believe everyone involved would be blessed so I hope she gets her chance to be a great help to children or women.