 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heieren: Give people a chance

  • 0

Here is a thought instead of upping minimum wage have a cost of living wage that will help workers wages keep up with the cost of living. Another thought if my wife could find a place to do her practicum and internship she could be a licensed counselor. She has been trying since 2017. Her gift and talents are being wasted. She wants to help children and women. They say there is a shortage of counselors in Racine so why not help my wife so she can help others. She really wants to help children. I really hope she will get her opportunity. If not what wasted talents. I might be bias but if she gets her chance I believe everyone involved would be blessed so I hope she gets her chance to be a great help to children or women.

Jamie Heieren, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ticha: What if?

Ticha: What if?

The conservative mob is always going on and on about how their rights are constantly being violated and how horrible it is that people speak p…

Steimle: Kindness in Racine

Steimle: Kindness in Racine

With the holiday season here and so many out of work, it is with great relief and happiness to know there are honest, caring people here in Racine.

O'Keefe: Lakeside Park development

O'Keefe: Lakeside Park development

Lakeside Park in north Racine is a long-time community resource. The basketball courts are busy all summer and there are residents with childr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News