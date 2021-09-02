Heieren: Do your own research

Don't understand all the crazy talk about the COVID vaccine.

I received the vaccine first in my family because I am diabetic and was the first able to get it. We didn't listen to what our local, state or federal government was saying because we know all how much we can trust them. We did our research and talked with our doctors.

We did it for our safety as well for our family and community. I wouldn't want to be the cause of someone dying all because I was being stubborn and believing in all of the crazy info about the vaccine.

The only one in my family not vaccinated is my 10-year-old son. When he can safely receive it he will.

My wife talked to his doctor and he said it would be better to deal with the side effects than the virus itself.

My plea is with all those who are not vaccinated and can be. Don't listen to all the crazy information out there. Do your own research and talk with a doctor about it. Ask all the necessary questions and keep an open mind.

For those of us who are Christians, pray and ask for God's guidance. I tell my kids all the time once we step out of our homes it is not just about us anymore but about others.