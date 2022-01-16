 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heieren: Abortion

  • 0

I just don't understand abortion.

They say it is their body. Yes, it is but when they are pregnant now they have another responsibility the child growing inside them.

But they say it isn't a baby it is just an inconvenience. So they murder the baby.

Don't want to get pregnant don't have sex. Sex is for reproducing the human race.

I believe all babies rather they are delivered to full term go to heaven. They never reach the age of knowing right from wrong. They don't reject Jesus.

Our son Isaiah went home to be with Jesus at 3 and half weeks old. We miss him everyday. We were able to donate his heart to another baby boy today who is 15 years old. My wife never thought of abortion.

Our son wasn't an inconvenience but a blessing from God. For some reason God wanted Isaiah in heaven with Him.

Please, if you are a pregnant woman, don't murder your baby. If you don't want your baby give up for adoption. There are a lot of married couples — a man and woman who can't have children but would love to adopt your baby.

People are also reading…

Something to think about.

Jamie Heieren, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wood: How is this a good thing?

Wood: How is this a good thing?

I am curious about why the Wisconn Valley Media Group thinks it's a good thing that the Heritage Foundation gave Wisconsin high marks on their…

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

My wife and I built our home here in Mount Pleasant in 1991 and have enjoyed this community. We raised our children and have watched our grand…

Buhler: EV charging stations

Buhler: EV charging stations

I am pleased to learn the Assembly is considering bills that would facilitate the use of EV charging stations on the state's roads and highways.

Reynolds: Bhatia should resign

Reynolds: Bhatia should resign

People like Ram Bhatia and many of those who agree with his opinions are exactly the reason our students need to learn about the history and p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News