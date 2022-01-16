Heieren: Abortion

I just don't understand abortion.

They say it is their body. Yes, it is but when they are pregnant now they have another responsibility the child growing inside them.

But they say it isn't a baby it is just an inconvenience. So they murder the baby.

Don't want to get pregnant don't have sex. Sex is for reproducing the human race.

I believe all babies rather they are delivered to full term go to heaven. They never reach the age of knowing right from wrong. They don't reject Jesus.

Our son Isaiah went home to be with Jesus at 3 and half weeks old. We miss him everyday. We were able to donate his heart to another baby boy today who is 15 years old. My wife never thought of abortion.

Our son wasn't an inconvenience but a blessing from God. For some reason God wanted Isaiah in heaven with Him.

Please, if you are a pregnant woman, don't murder your baby. If you don't want your baby give up for adoption. There are a lot of married couples — a man and woman who can't have children but would love to adopt your baby.

Something to think about.

Jamie Heieren, Racine

