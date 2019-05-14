Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine Medical Mission at Home — I don't have the words to explain how miraculous this event was. It must have been a huge undertaking, but things moved smoothly thanks to all the people involved. The caring, concern and attentiveness was remarkable, and I feel blessed to have met so many loving people.
The services were extraordinary and so needed, and it was all done with grace and without judgment. Thank you to all the people involved. God bless you.
Cheryl Hegger, Racine
