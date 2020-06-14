Heckenlively: What should the new normal be?

As Wisconsin and the rest of the nation emerges from the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be plenty of discussion about “returning to normal.”
And as we have that discussion, the important question to ask is “what was so great about the old normal?” Should we really be in a rush to return to it?
Under the pre-COVID-19 normal, there were dramatic disparities in the availability of quality health care between wealthy and poor communities. The zip code you lived in played a major factor in your access to affordable health care.
It is a factor we have seen played out in the COVID-19 crisis, as minority communities are being disproportionately affected. Once again, where people lived literally became a matter of life and death.
Under the pre-COVID-19 normal, hundreds of thousands of families annually faced bankruptcy as a matter of medical debts. While it is impossible to ever determine a certain number, it is almost certain there were COVID-19 patients who waited until their symptoms got worse before seeking treatment because they feared the costs of going to the hospital.
In the wake of the worst health care crisis in a century, a crisis that has dramatically exposed the deadly costs of the flaws in our current health care system, it is vital that the United States finally designs a health care system that works for all its citizens.
It is far beyond time for the United States to do what every other major industrialized nation has done (most for decades): recognize that health care is a fundamental human right. This is the wealthiest nation in the history of the world; we have the resources to get this right.
Whether it is a “Medicare for All” model or some other form of universal coverage is not as important as ending the vast disparities in health care access across the nation and reducing the financial anxieties millions of Americans face over health care.
House Democrats have been proactive on health care legislation. As a matter of fact, one of the first bills they passed in 2019 was the Pandemic Preparedness Act (HR 269, Jan. 8, 2019). It has been sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk, along with hundreds of other bills, for over a year. Hopefully the new president and new senate can finally get health care reform passed in 2021.
It is not enough for simply “return to normal.” Because let’s face it, for millions of our fellow Americans, the old normal simply wasn’t working.
John Heckenlively, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!