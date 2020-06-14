Heckenlively: What should the new normal be?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Wisconsin and the rest of the nation emerges from the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be plenty of discussion about “returning to normal.”

And as we have that discussion, the important question to ask is “what was so great about the old normal?” Should we really be in a rush to return to it?

Under the pre-COVID-19 normal, there were dramatic disparities in the availability of quality health care between wealthy and poor communities. The zip code you lived in played a major factor in your access to affordable health care.

It is a factor we have seen played out in the COVID-19 crisis, as minority communities are being disproportionately affected. Once again, where people lived literally became a matter of life and death.

Under the pre-COVID-19 normal, hundreds of thousands of families annually faced bankruptcy as a matter of medical debts. While it is impossible to ever determine a certain number, it is almost certain there were COVID-19 patients who waited until their symptoms got worse before seeking treatment because they feared the costs of going to the hospital.