Our founding fathers envisioned a government of majority rule with protections for the minority. This form of government was possible, in the words of James Madison in Federalist 10, if government could be protected from the "dangerous vice" of faction.
Faction, Madison said, was a body of citizens, whether a majority or minority," who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion ... adverse ... to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community."
Madison believed the selection of representatives could combat faction resulting in a “body of citizens, whose wisdom and love of justice will be least likely to sacrifice it to a temporary or partial considerations.”
Today, Wisconsin is not a government of majority rule. Extreme partisan gerrymandering in 2011 allowed Republicans to garner 60 of the 99 assembly seats with just 48.6 percent of the statewide vote in 2012 and 64 seats with 48 percent in 2016.
And these extremely partisan districts heighten and harden the factional divides. Partisan districts wind up sending representatives chosen in the partisan primary, and fear of a future primary challenge to their left (or right) bars them from working across party lines. Representatives are not elected for their wisdom and love of justice but for their focus on temporary or partial considerations.
We can have a government of majority rule with diminished partisanship if we break the partisan hold on redistricting and elect politicians committed to non-partisan redistricting. Tony Evers will break that partisan hold and he's committed to nonpartisan map-making, see https://tonyevers.com/plan/non-partisan-redistricting.
Keith Heck, Mount Pleasant
