Hecht: Harvesting of truth takes extra effort

When I read the letters here, I realize that though people are wrong all the time, there are different ways to be wrong. Good people can be wrong today in their political speech or views because they’re trusting or honest and don’t know that they are being manipulated — fed lies, propaganda, disinformation, etc.

But they can also be wrong because they’re willing to accept some information as truthful while they know it might not be true. They do this because they want it to be true. I’ve got a couple degrees, taught college for 20 years and often stand in awe of our academic traditions. You have to support your statements with proven theories or impeccable logic. Your arguments are often only as strong as your sources. We would never have made it to the moon or mapped DNA genomes if we had applied science the way we wanted it to be. The pinnacles of scientific achievement are exactly that, pinnacles; they are built on a mountain of truth, fact and reality.