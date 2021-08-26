Hayward: Teach America's flaws

A noted American historian once wrote that the lasting legacy of the United States would be public education.

The Greeks gave us representative democracy, but we were the first to proclaim that every child should receive a free public education.

Some in Wisconsin seem determined to destroy that educational system that we have been so proud of for so long.

The latest attack is Senate Bill 411 and its companion bill in the assembly. This bill, if passed, would prohibit any public school employee from being trained in anti-racism or anti-sexism. It would further prohibit the teaching of the realities of racism in America’s history and the current inequities in our country.

The ability to think for themselves has always been a blessing our children have enjoyed in the U.S.; but if they are only told of America’s greatness without ever acknowledging its shortcomings, they will not be equipped to think for themselves.

If we are the great country we say we are; then we are good enough to handle the truth.

The only way we as individuals or as a nation can improve is by acknowledging past mistakes and moving forward in a better more equitable way.

Tamerin Hayward, Racine

