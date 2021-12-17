Hayward: Real cause of economic inequality

Ram Bhatia in his commentary prefers some longed for unity to the truth.

Of course economic inequality is a huge problem in our nation, but it is based largely on racial inequality stemming from centuries when the horror of slavery burned a scar into our nation that has not been healed. It was followed by Jim Crow Laws intended to keep the Black population from voting or gaining economic independence.

The so-called war on drugs was just a new Jim Crow focusing on the inner city Black population rather than the suburban white population. Thousands of young Black men faced long prison sentences while their white counterparts went free.

It is easy to cherry-pick individual Black athletes and entertainment figures who have become highly successful while blaming others for their own struggles.

It is past time that everyone, but especially our elected officials acknowledge the reality of unequal opportunity for education and employment, inability to join unions for many decades insuring low wages, lack of inherited wealth from which the white population often benefits, redlined neighborhoods for decades keeping Blacks from buying property in decent neighborhoods and other racial barriers that are the real cause of what we see today as economic differences.

To ignore these truths and suggest that charity is the only answer is a disservice to our generation as well as future generations.

We need to have our future leaders know the truth if we want to see real change and improvement instead of platitudes that keep our country’s racial scars raw and festering.

Tamerin Hayward, Co-President For Racine Interfaith Coalition, Racine

