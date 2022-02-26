Hayward: Protect public education

As a retired educator, I am alarmed at a series of bills proposed to the legislature that would seriously harm public education.

AB966 would reorganize Milwaukee Public Schools into four to eight smaller districts.

I am very opposed to the state taking such a step at the cost of local control. I believe it is intended to destroy the teachers’ union.

AB968 would create a charter school board that could authorize independent charter schools which now can only be done by educational institutions such as school boards or universities. This is a very risky proposition for the future of public education.

AB970 would eliminate the income limits for parental choice programs statewide as well as pupil participation limits. This means anyone can place their children in voucher schools to the grave financial detriment of our public schools.

Finally, AB 971 would base the promotion of pupils from third to fourth grade to passage of state reading tests and at the same time offers parental op-outs for students from kindergarten to third grade. I seriously do not see the point of these conflicting portions of the bill. It also includes a sunset for the Achievement Gap Reductions program, which is clearly still needed in our state.

Free public education is the enduring legacy of the United States. Don’t let it be destroyed by those who would enrich corporations and partisan groups by destroying our public educational system!

Speak up! Make your views heard!

Tamerin Hayward, Racine

