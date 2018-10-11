After a really depressing several weeks, there have been some hopeful moments in my world in the past few days. The Racine City Council moved to prevent any form of discrimination in the future. Those who made fearful or hateful comments, were outnumbered by those who spoke up for care and concern for all as fellow human beings equally deserving of rights.
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to a survivor of sexual slavery in Iraq who courageously spoke out and to the surgeon who treated countless victims of sexual violence in the war-torn Congo.
In Hollywood, finally, the changes in the atmosphere for women in film look to become permanent even though long, long overdue.
And finally, I was privileged to be present for the presentation given by the National NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who spoke about the discrimination suffered in the past and in the present by so many in our country. These are issues that I know well as a historian and as a woman, but his personal testimony and his urge for all to vote to end these practices was very moving and energizing.
It is hopeful that so many groups in so many places are taking a stand towards full equality and non-discrimination with such positive words and actions.
What I find so grievous is that our national government is not.
Tamerin Hayward
Mount Pleasant
