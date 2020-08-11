Hayward: Black humanity now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am so proud that our city leaders voted to approve of this statement on our streets. It is time and past time that we make concerted efforts as a community to change the appearance that Racine is one of the worst places in the United States for African Americans to live and to change the realities that make that statement possible.

For far too long African Americans have faced discrimination in housing, employment, education and law enforcement that makes life treacherous and leads to a community divided.

This was a fine first effort by Scott Terry, a local artist and youth advocate, who did the work along with many volunteers. They had the support of many groups and individuals who sponsored them providing funds for materials to make this dream a reality.

There was no taxpayer money spent.

It is time we all became a part of the solution rather than a part of the problem.

Tamerin Hayward, Racine

