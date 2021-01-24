Hatfield: Unfair COVID vaccination

Unfair COVID vaccination

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) allowed the big hospital health care providers to be the first to administer the vaccine to health care people. On the surface this makes sense; however, in practice these providers gave the vaccine to all of their employees.

Many of these people are support people such as IT, billing, administrator, maintenance, janitors, clerical, transcription and other workers. These people have no face to face contact with COVID patients. This means that a 30-year-old IT worker with no risk factors is receiving the vaccine instead of other more deserving people.

What about the healthcare worker who works at a smaller independent health care facility? They also have direct face-to-face contact with potential COVID patients. DHS failed to reach out to the little guys in the healthcare trenches. By excluding smaller independent health care practices, the DHS is prioritizing big business employers.

Perhaps this is why one of them “inadvertently” destroyed over 500 vaccine doses by removing them from a refrigerator recently. The DHS response is similar to Governor Evers’ decision to close small retail shops and leave big business retailers like Sam’s Club and Costco open for business.