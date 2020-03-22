Hatfield: Evers shouldn't have closed schools

As a physician, father of teenagers and business owner in Wisconsin, I want to voice my clear opposition to Governor Evers unilaterally ordering all K-12 schools closed. There is no documented evidence that any child under 10 has died on the face of the globe from COVID-19, including China. The evidence from the WHO (World Health Organisation) which our own CDC does not refute shows that 0.2% of children from 10-20 year old on the face of the globe have died from COVID-19. There is no reason why local schools shouldn't be allowed to make their own rational decisions. I doubt that Scott Walker would have done this. There is a reason this is called COVID-19, it's the 19th virus in a similar line of viruses. This irrational order by Evers does not take into account parents like me who educate their children to take necessary precautions. It assumes my teenage children won't listen to their parent's instructions and will act irresponsibly with respect to this virus. I care about my children's education and want my children to learn. Closing schools across the State of Wisconsin is irresponsible without local approval. Governor Evers please rescind this order. As a responsible parent, I will see to it that my teenagers are educated and do what's right for our local community.