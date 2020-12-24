 Skip to main content
Hatfield: Amber Alert misuse
Hatfield: Amber Alert misuse

When you picture child abduction and Amber Alert, a shadowy figure driving a van or an ominous man lurking at the playground comes to mind. This is why Amber Alert was created. Unfortunately, it is now used as a government tool to remove children from the lives of their biologic parent. In reality, only a small fraction of child abduction cases — around 0.1% — involve kidnappings by strangers or slight acquaintances.

According to Amber Alert data, two-thirds of these alerts are generated by a biologic parent "abducting" their own child. Most others are close relatives. Last night I was awakened by another alert. When I googled the case, of course it was just another father exercising his God given right to parent his child. Just another example of how the government thinks it knows what's best for you. I turned off my notification and am now desensitized. Go parents. Children have a God given right to both parents. Government and their agents need to learn that lesson.

Malcolm Hatfield, Franksville

