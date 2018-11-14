Our grandson is active duty Army home for a short visit this past weekend. We went to Olive Garden in Racine for dinner. Our grandson was thanked for his service and no charge for his meal.
I would like to thank you Olive Garden and staff for the respect they showed our family and many other veterans, active duty military and their families. I am very proud and thankful for all veterans, active duty and retired for their service. I will never tire of saying "Thank you for your service!"
Debbi Hart, Racine
