Harris: You should be outraged over state Republicans

Now you know what the Republican leadership of this state thinks of you.

Same as our “dear” president: everything is about him and his re-election attempts, same for the Republicans here in Wisconsin. Taking a chance on dying to vote.

What do they care? It was not so much about the Republicans getting out the vote as it was the suppression, they hoped, of the Democratic vote. Well, I would have walked through fire in hell to vote knowing it was just another Republican attempt at voter suppression.

That is the name of their game. Always has been, always will be. If you think you can’t beat them, then suppress them. Make them pay poll taxes in the form of a deadly health hazard, but you Republicans had to do the same as we did. You had to risk your health, maybe even your life as well. You should all be outraged.

Tanna Harris, Caledonia

