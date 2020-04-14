Harris: You should be outraged over state Republicans
0 comments

Harris: You should be outraged over state Republicans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Now you know what the Republican leadership of this state thinks of you.

Same as our “dear” president: everything is about him and his re-election attempts, same for the Republicans here in Wisconsin. Taking a chance on dying to vote.

What do they care? It was not so much about the Republicans getting out the vote as it was the suppression, they hoped, of the Democratic vote. Well, I would have walked through fire in hell to vote knowing it was just another Republican attempt at voter suppression.

That is the name of their game. Always has been, always will be. If you think you can’t beat them, then suppress them. Make them pay poll taxes in the form of a deadly health hazard, but you Republicans had to do the same as we did. You had to risk your health, maybe even your life as well. You should all be outraged.

Tanna Harris, Caledonia 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kramer: Blood on their hands

How many of us will die because lawmakers ignoring science are encouraging constituents to defy Safer At Home by attending religious services …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News