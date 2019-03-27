Great photo, but I'd like to point out that dogs are technically not allowed on North Beach. The rules state that dogs (aside from service animals) are allowed only on leash and only on the paved pathways. Few would know this because so many people do it, and it's noticeably increasing.
I've personally never had a bad encounter with dogs on the beach, but when the snow melted recently I was disgusted to see the quantity of dog feces left behind, and it'll all end up in the water. So while I'm OK with people enjoying the beach with their pets, I implore them to clean up their mess, for the sake of other users, water/sand quality, and just common courtesy.
David Harris
Caledonia
