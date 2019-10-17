On Jan. 17, my wife was ill at home with trouble breathing and weak. I was the only one home and could not get her safety down the five steps to the car. I called for rescue. They arrived and took her to the hospital 1½ miles away. At the hospital, she was treated and later that day, I brought her home.
I was charged $610.83 and was told Medicare refused to pay because rescue was not necessary. Nancy was 74 and I'm 77. Medicare was not at my home, so the decision was either made by assumption or rescue. The state took our return of $111.
Fire departments work 24 hours. The city must be in a bad way to charge a person that taxes we pay don't cover this. Please note, Nancy passed away July 30.
Marion Harrington, Racine
