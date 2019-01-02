Try 1 month for 99¢

Congratulations Muskego School District. You have done what Racine Unified has needed to do since the 1970's when I was coaching the Case High School Swimming program. This new pool will allow eight lanes of competition which Racine has never had.

A pool like this will draw better competition, larger meets and more community involvement.

As we look forward to future swimming in Racine, this type of facility should be considered.

Chuck Harmon, Mount Pleasant

