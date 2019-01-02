Congratulations Muskego School District. You have done what Racine Unified has needed to do since the 1970's when I was coaching the Case High School Swimming program. This new pool will allow eight lanes of competition which Racine has never had.
A pool like this will draw better competition, larger meets and more community involvement.
As we look forward to future swimming in Racine, this type of facility should be considered.
Chuck Harmon, Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.