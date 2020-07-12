Harmann: Kim Jun Mason

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's sad that your mayor, Kim Jun Mason, has rejected the Dimples' fair share of the Covid fund.

The mayor is now acting as judge, jury and executioner, this is a power grab!

He is Racine's mayor, you people put him in. He's mad things didn't go his way so he's stomping his little feet. I'm glad he is no longer in Assembly currently.

Your city can have him and keep him. In Sturtevant we can do without him. It is no wonder he needs personal protection.

Art Harmann, Sturtevant

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0