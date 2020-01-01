Harmann: Bring 'Live PD' to Racine
Solutions, relief could be on the way if Racine's mayor would make a call, Racine Unified may receive a generous non-taxpayer ongoing donation, this would be helpful to eastern Racine County taxpayers. Just give "Live PD" a call to patrol with Racine P.D. and that would also serve to get additional cameras at each scene. According to this fact-based newspaper, there is certainly plenty of activity to cover so this will be a win/win deal. The mayor has asked for involvement from outside communities I am just trying to do our part. 

Arthur Harmann, Sturtevant

