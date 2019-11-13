Hardy: A couple of definitions

Absolute Moron: Same as a complete idiot but they show their stupidity within the posted and flashing 15 mile an hour school zone speed limit WHEN CHILDREN ARE PRESENT.

It seems to me that if the Racine Police Department and the county sheriff would work together by establishing strategic speed traps along the way a few days a week for a couple months the problem of complete idiots and absolute morons would go away for at least for a while.