Hanson: Vos is about power, not people

Robin Vos again made Wisconsin the scene of national reporting. Videos of bars opening their doors to unprotected patrons encouraging the spread of the coronavirus reminded us of the video of Vos clad totally in protective gear telling Wisconsinites that it was absolutely safe to gather together to vote in person in April’s election. Back then it was Vos and Republican legislators who wouldn’t allow Wisconsin’s governor to push back the election to safeguard voters from COVID-19. Now it was Vos and Fitzgerald who would not allow the governor and his health officer to set forth rules to protect citizens from the deadly virus.