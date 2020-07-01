Hanson: Let's beat COVID-19 together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, in our nation, more cases of COVID-19 were recorded than in any week since the pandemic began.

The CDC suspects that for every known infected person there are 10 others with the infection but without symptoms. This means the risk is not just isolated to you. If you are infected, you are part, innocently or inadvertently, of propagating the dynamic process of the pandemic.

The chances are if you get infected you are going to infect at least one or two others.

This goes beyond individual freedoms. You have an individual responsibility to yourself, but a societal responsibility, because if we want to end the outbreak we’ve got to realize that we are part of the process. We must consider: “Am I putting anyone else at risk?”

As evidence accumulates in favor of face masks, there really is no excuse for not wearing them. Face masks cut the cases of COVID-19 in half. Keeping a six foot distance and hand sanitation strengthens the prevention.

We all want to survive this pandemic and be around others. But we need to learn to live with COVID around us and take steps to protect ourselves and our communities.

Wanting to be with others does not make you a bad person. Just wear a mask when you do it.

Jerry Hanson, Elkhorn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0