Hanson: Let's beat COVID-19 together
0 comments

Hanson: Let's beat COVID-19 together

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, in our nation, more cases of COVID-19 were recorded than in any week since the pandemic began.

The CDC suspects that for every known infected person there are 10 others with the infection but without symptoms. This means the risk is not just isolated to you. If you are infected, you are part, innocently or inadvertently, of propagating the dynamic process of the pandemic.

The chances are if you get infected you are going to infect at least one or two others.

This goes beyond individual freedoms. You have an individual responsibility to yourself, but a societal responsibility, because if we want to end the outbreak we’ve got to realize that we are part of the process. We must consider: “Am I putting anyone else at risk?”

As evidence accumulates in favor of face masks, there really is no excuse for not wearing them. Face masks cut the cases of COVID-19 in half. Keeping a six foot distance and hand sanitation strengthens the prevention.

We all want to survive this pandemic and be around others. But we need to learn to live with COVID around us and take steps to protect ourselves and our communities.

Wanting to be with others does not make you a bad person. Just wear a mask when you do it.

Jerry Hanson, Elkhorn

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

O'Keefe: Democracy déjà vu

I had a moment of déjà vu this morning while reading a New York Time’s article about Viktor Orban, the autocratic leader of Hungary — the most…

Letters

Fergus: Please wear a mask

We need to wear masks in public areas as a commitment to public health and, just as wearing a shirt and shoes in a store, a courtesy we expect…

Letters

Sisak: COVID money scheme

This is another scheme to separate county residents from their money. It comes on the heels of COVID unemployment, businesses trying to reopen…

Letters

Skarzynski: No vote by mail

In every election, citizens have the right to vote by absentee ballot weeks before the election. If you're not going to be physically at the p…

Letters

Thomas: No one is above the law

Two months ago, I expressed concern about how toxic politics have become. Two months ago, I wondered how our democracy is doing. Two months ag…

Letters

Neider: Thank you, Erin Moore

I would like to thank Erin Moore for her letter with suggestions for helping our planet. The health of our beautiful Earth is something we sho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News