Hanson: Don't let COVID cancel voting

COVID-19 may force people to choose between protecting their health and their right to vote.

There are three ways to vote, at the polls, at an early voting site in city hall or by absentee ballot. Registered voters can request absentee ballots online, by mail or in person from the city clerk. Clerks recommend requesting absentee ballots as soon as possible to ensure there is time to get the ballots to the voter and back to the clerk’s office.

To request an absentee ballot online go to myvote.wi.gov and follow the prompts along with a photo of your voter ID. Voters can contact the city clerk in person or by mail to secure an application for an absentee ballot. An in person visit takes less than five minutes to complete the application and have a photo of your voter ID placed on file so that future requests for absentee ballots are even easier.

An absentee ballot must be filled out with an adult witness present. The witness doesn’t see your vote but only verifies that you are the person completing the ballot. The voter and the witness also sign the envelope that the ballot is placed in. The ballot may be returned to city hall or mailed but received at city hall no later than Nov. 3.