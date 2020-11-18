Hansen: Vos doesn't have a clue

Does Robin Vos even have a clue what he's talking about? An election probe is certainly not needed in our state. As a poll chief for the Village of Mount Pleasant I can assure everyone that all rules were followed and every vote was counted.

I find it insulting he questions the integrity of poll workers. Working a 17-hour day is not easy but necessary to get the job done. Not to mention the additional hours we worked prior to Nov. 3 to record the thousands of absentee ballots. Vos showed up at the polls in April (in all his PPE finery). Didn't he learn anything?

It is time for him to get off the "Trump train" and show support for the dedicated workers in our community who worked so hard to insure this was a safe and fair election.

Kris Hansen, Mount Pleasant

