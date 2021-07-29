Hansen: Thank you, Roma Lodge

A big heartfelt thank you to Roma Lodge.

It was wonderful having the annual picnic on the Roma Lodge grounds. A reminder of how fun it was in the beginning when they were still located on Memorial Drive where it all began. It was a picnic we all enjoyed tremendously each year.

Several of us on a shuttle bus discussed how much we enjoyed the new location, much easier flow for mingling and socializing

The servers and staff were nothing short of top notch, kind, friendly and were out to make the picnic an enjoyable time.

I was excited to see how many people gathered to celebrate the annual festival.

Roma Lodge had all the bases covered as always, shuttle service for convenient parking arrangements, easy access to all types of food and beverages.

The festival was well planned and designed for everyone to enjoy and experience.

After making that first step to bring the festival to their grounds, I can only imagine how each and every year will be an enjoyable event.

In closing, I hope that Roma Lodge was as thrilled and impressed with the turnout they received as we were the festival attendees.