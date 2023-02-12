Since when did abortion become the number one option in the case of an unwanted child? Abortion is not all about religion or freedoms. It is about rule of law. Taking a human life is and always has been a crime. We seem to have forgotten about the many other options for preventing pregnancy if you find yourself not ready or willing to take that step in life. If the loss of a baby occurs while trying to save a mother’s life, that is not abortion. In the case of rape, some, if not all, health systems offer the choice of taking the “morning after pill,” preventing conception. We need to call abortion what it really is.