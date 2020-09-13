Hanke: Let's have more civil discussion

After reading the letter to the editor regarding two people, in opposing protests, (one Trump supporter and one BLM), can’t we organize community events where tables are set up with two to four people who can sit down and discuss their views and opinions?
Bet we would find out that we are more alike than different with very similar values.
When you are shouting, no one can hear you!
Barbara Hanke, Racine
