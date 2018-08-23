It was standing room only as more than 500 people attended the Music & More 25th Anniversary Season Finale concert at First Presbyterian Church on Aug. 17.
Singer/songwriters Mark Paffrath, Jeff Ward and Zachary Scot Johnson teamed up with the 65-member Choral Arts Society chorus to put on a fabulous evening of entertainment. We celebrated an extraordinary season of Music & More with ten noontime concerts, 56 performers, four performing groups and $6,000 received in the weekly freewill offerings.
Through the generosity of our donors, Health Care Network, Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Church, and Racine Arts Council LINK program each received a check at the Season Finale Concert for $2,000 to further their work in our community.
Pianist Benjamin Nelson, a senior at The Prairie School, received a $500 Randall K. Bush Youth Music Scholarship; pianist/vocalist Megan Griffith, a sophomore at Union Grove High School, received a $500 Mearl Mahl Youth Music Scholarship; and a third music scholarship was established in memory of Mia Guion.
Bravo and thank you to all who made this an exceptional season: sponsors, donors, musicians, concert attendees, community agencies and volunteers
Georgia Hall, Music & More chairman
First Presbyterian Church, Racine
