It was a fantastic evening of music and community outreach at the 26th season finale concert on Aug. 16. More than 300 people filled the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church and were entertained by Nick Daly, the Young Strings, Mark Paffrath, Dave Titus and Alejandro Alumbreros.
Through the generosity of our concert attendees and patron donors, $6,000 was disbursed to Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
Music & More has a 26-year history of giving back to the community in the form of unrestricted grants to support the work of nonprofit service agencies.
Three youth music scholarships were awarded. Tenor Nick Daly received the $500 Randall K. Bush grant. The $500 Mearl Mahl award went to cellist Noah Mercadillo, and dancer Kai Nakayama was awarded a $500 grant from the Mia Guion fund.
Bravo and thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this outstanding 10-week free concert series: donors, concert attendees, community agencies, volunteers, and the more than 70 musicians who shared their musical talent with us during our 2019 season.
Georgia Hall
Music & More chairman
First Presbyterian Church
Racine
