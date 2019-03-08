Thank you to everyone that made or sixth annual Winter Ice Golf on Eagle Lake a huge success. Racine County is a prime example of donors/volunteerism. A common theme is and will be neighborliness.
I personally want to thank all of the many financial supporters. Trust me, without their support our golf outing could and would never have happened.
A special thank you to Heidi Mueller, Brian Nelson, Lynnell Carlson, Timothy Haley and the many other volunteers. Also, a special thank you to those from Love Inc. they took time out to help — trust me, they all had a blast. And a thank you to Michael’s on the Lake and to their entire staff. Without all these individuals, we never would have had an outing.
Thank you. It takes a lot of effort to get people involved in our case it only took a few to make it happen. Look forward in seeing all of you next year, Feb. 2, 2020.
Patrick Haley, Chairman of the Town of Dover/Kansasville Betterment Committee
Kansasville
