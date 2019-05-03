I was determined to make the 2020 election purely about the issues for me. After hearing Sen. Elizabeth Warren speak on "The Rachel Maddow Show," how my representatives publicly handle the Mueller Report is my No. 1 issue in 2020.
Health care (read: my own health and financial well-being) is now second to how my representatives handle this matter. It will be my No. 1 issue when my representatives are up for re-election, as well.
This is not about Trump. This is about whether Wisconsin's representatives support the rule of law. It is about whether they think candidates for president of the United States should accept campaign contributions from foreign countries, whether the contributions be financial, in the form of cyber attacks, in the form of backroom deals made by third parties, etcetera.
Wisconsin's representatives need to stand up and be counted. I am waiting to hear what they have to say, publicly.
Christa Haley
Burlington
"The Rachal Maddow Show"----Much of the blame for CNN being viewed as the poster child for fake news is the last place I would go for truth and Maddow's infatuation with DJT borders on lunacy. Even worse is listening to Liz Warren, someone who faked ancestry to receive special privilege.
