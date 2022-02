2020 brought a huge shock to our lives as the COVID-19 virus attacked us.

It is now 2022 and time for all of us to reflect on the future. There is one thing we all can do this year — "be kind."

At a high school graduation the speaker addressing the graduates once said, "as you begin to start a new path, be kind."

Be kind to your family, friends, store clerks, waitresses, pharmacist and strangers.

It costs you nothing and can make a difference in our communities.

"Be kind."

Jean Hagemann, Racine

