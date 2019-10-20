{{featured_button_text}}

It happened 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. The Sanhedrin (a Jewish ruling council) accused, tried and condemned Jesus for things he said and did, which in their opinion, were worthy of death. We all know the story. We all know what Jesus did, and we know it was not worthy of any punishment, let alone death. But they wanted him gone, and they were willing to do whatever it took to accomplish that goal.

They sought credible witness against Jesus, but could not find any, so they arranged false witnesses to testify against him. The false witnesses could not agree, so the priests were forced to ask Jesus directly about the accusation, and his affirmative answer caused them to respond: "Why do we need any more testimony? We have heard it from his own lips." (Luke 22:70-71)

Wow, did I read that right? Someone accused and condemned before the accusers even have any credible evidence. That script would fit perfectly in today's newspaper. Yes, the main characters are different, but the plot is definitely the same. One side wants complete control and power, while the other side just wants their message heard and the people given a chance at experiencing the real benefits of that message.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

It was hatred and pride that consumed the Sanhedrin. It is hatred and pride that consumes those who want impeachment. They were wrong 2,000 years ago for crucifying Jesus. They would be wrong today for impeaching Trump. Congress should vote no on impeachment.

Gail Haber, Sturtevant

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments