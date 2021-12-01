Haas: Vigilante justice

I was starting to believe that our country was evolving. We have a grownup in the White House again. Climate change is on our minds. George Floyd’s murderer went to prison. People of all colors participated in the Black Lives Matter marches. And then, today I heard that the vigilante who killed two BLM marchers is not being punished.

Are we regressing back to the days of the Wild West when everyone was armed and “vigilante justice” was prevalent? If a zookeeper let a lion loose into a cage of antelope and the antelope were killed, we would be outraged. Yet, a boy with an assault rifle is allowed by his parents and the police to play cop on the streets of Kenosha under the pretext of being an EMT and a defender of property?

The two murdered protestors are heroes because they attempted to disarm someone who they perceived as deadly. Instead, the guy who killed them is lauded as a hero. Our country has regressed today.

Marie Haas, Racine

